Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) slips 8% premarket in reaction to the announcement of a voluntary recall on some of its Li ONEs.

Effective on November 7, the Company will start replacing, free of charge, the control arm ball joint of the front suspension on 10,469 Li ONEs produced on or before June 1, in accordance with the requirements by the PRC State Administration for Market Regulation.

Li ONEs produced after June 1, are already equipped with an upgraded version of the control arm ball joint.

The Company’s replacement plan is the same as the vehicle upgrade plan, previously announced on November 1. Replacement is expected to be completed within three months.