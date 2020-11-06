"The future of Bentley will be fully electric," Bentley's chief engineer, Matthias Rabe, said during an event outlining the future direction of the 100-year-old company.

The luxury carmaker, owned by German automaker Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY), will offer two unnamed plug-in hybrid models starting next year (it currently only offers the Bentayga SUV), with the first full-electric vehicle is expected in 2025. After that, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles will only be available after 2026 and fully electric models by 2030.

"Within a decade, Bentley will transform from a 100-year-old luxury car company to a new, sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury," Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said in a statement.