Waste Management (NYSE:WM) has priced a $2.5B of senior notes in four tranches. $500M of 0.750% senior notes due November 15, 2025; $500M of 1.150% senior notes due March 15, 2028; $1B of 1.500% senior notes due March 15, 2031; $500M of 2.500% senior notes due November 15, 2050.

Offering is expected to close on November 17.

The company intends to use the net proceeds to repay all of the outstanding borrowings under the company’s $3B, 364-day, U.S. revolving credit facility, to redeem its $400M of 4.60% senior notes due March 2021 and for general corporate purposes.

