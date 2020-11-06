A wealthy Chinese businessman, Guo Wengui has brought a lawsuit of $500M against UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) for the loss he incurred after the bank called in a margin loan, source Bloomberg.

Guo claims the bank pressured him into borrowing money tied to the purchase of shares in brokerage Haitong Securities.

He says his investment was wiped out when UBS forced the sale of the stock during a market rout.

UBS said in a statement it “strongly disagrees with the claim and will vigorously defend itself”.

This is not the first time Mr. Guo has filed such a lawsuit, after failing to get the claim heard in New York. He said he wasn't initially aware that UBS had inserted margin call agreements into the contracts.

UBS advised Guo to structure the deal through an intermediary to avoid breaching thresholds that would require him to disclose his holding, he said in a legal filing.