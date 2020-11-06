Granite wins $18M contract for university of California
Nov. 06, 2020
- Granite (NYSE:GVA) has won a sub-contract by Swinerton for the University of California, Santa Cruz (UCSC) Kresge College Work Package #4.
- The $18M contract will be included in 4Q20 backlog.
- “This is one of two campus projects designed to increase student enrollment while minimizing impacts to the local housing market,” said Granite Area Manager Penn Shortes. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with Swinerton and UCSC on their Kresge campus renewal project.”
- Construction is expected to begin in November 2020 and conclude in early 2022.