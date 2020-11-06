HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.20 misses by $0.02 .

Revenue of $165.24M (+12.5% Y/Y) misses by $6.55M .

“We remain well positioned for strong performance in the fourth quarter and into 2021 as we believe strong cost containment and clinical outcome capabilities should continue to grow in importance both during and after this health crisis. This may be crucial in helping States close budget gaps as they deal with fiscal pressures due to lower revenue and higher Medicaid costs. In addition, we believe increasing Medicaid enrollment and improving healthcare utilization and other trends should be beneficial for the HMS business over the coming months,”

