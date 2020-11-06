Enova announces $50M expansion of buyback program
Nov. 06, 2020 6:13 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- The board of directors of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) has authorized a share repurchase plan for up to $50M of its common stock, an expansion of the current $75M repurchase program expiring December 31, 2020.
- This new program will be in place until December 31, 2021.
- "This expansion demonstrates our commitment to driving long-term shareholder value and reflects our confidence in the continued strength of the business relative to our current valuation," said David Fisher, Enova's CEO. "Our strong balance sheet and liquidity position gives us the flexibility to opportunistically enhance shareholder value through share repurchases while also investing in our business to drive sustainable and profitable growth."