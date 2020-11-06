Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) has entered into a joint venture agreement with Innoforce, to establish a new pharma services facility in Hangzhou, China, for integrated biologics and steriles drug development and manufacturing. The new facility is expected to be completed in 2022.

Capabilities include drug product development, biologics manufacturing, sterile fill-finish, clinical trials packaging and logistics.

Separately, the board has also authorized share repurchase of $2.5B, with no expiration date. This replaces the company's existing repurchase authorization, of which $1B was remaining.