Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) reports Q3 results were significantly impacted by the acquisition of Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, Century Casino Cape Girardeau and Century Casino Caruthersville in December 2019.

The company reported revenue growth of 81%, earnings from operations up 331% and net earnings expanded 678% for the quarter.

Net operating revenue in the U.S. rose 581% where as declined 25% in Canada and 20% in Poland.

Adjusted EBITDA surged 213% to $22.2M.

The company expects pandemic situation will continue to have an adverse impact on its results for the remainder of 2020 and perhaps into 2021.

