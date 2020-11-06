Futures pull back after strong rally

Stock futures are trimming their best weekly advance since April following a four day rally that saw the S&P score daily gains in excess of 1% and a whole lot more for Big Tech.

As of 6:00 a.m. ET: Dow -0.5% ; S&P 500 -0.7% ; Nasdaq -1% .

Worries over the election are weighing on some sentiment after President Trump questioned its credibility and said the vote was being "stolen" from him.

He's pursuing lawsuits challenging the counting process in several states, as rival Joe Biden took a slight lead in Georgia and gained in Pennsylvania, though his lead contracted in Arizona and Nevada.

The news comes ahead of this morning's monthly payrolls report, and follows the latest meeting of the FOMC, which pledged to do whatever it takes to sustain a U.S. economic recovery.