CVS Health (NYSE:CVS): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.32; GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01.
Revenue of $67.1B (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $560M.
PBM revenue of $35.7B vs. $35.15B, retail revenue of $22.7B vs. $22.26B and health care benefits revenue of $18.7B vs. $18.53B.
FY20 Guidance:
Raised Adj. EPS to $7.35-$7.45 from prior guidance of $7.14-$7.27 vs. $7.23.
Raised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $5.60 to $5.70 from $5.16 to $5.29
Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion from $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion
Shares +2%.