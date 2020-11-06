As per the agreement, Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) will utilize its extensive supply chain advantages and resource aggregation capacity to encourage its upstream and downstream business partners to invest in Wuhan.

The company will also leverage its nationwide network of over 10,000 physical stores and powerful digital ecosystem to increase procurement of eligible food ingredients from Hubei.

"Hubei has shown admirable resilience in its efforts to combat COVID-19, and Yum China hopes to contribute to the region's post-pandemic economic development," said Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China. "Leveraging the distinct advantages of our supply chain, we will increase investment and support the introduction of innovative business models throughout Hubei. Yum China will also support Hubei to upgrade its modern service industry and accelerate the establishment of an industrial hub in Central China."