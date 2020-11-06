CVS Health EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue

CVS Health: Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.32 ; GAAP EPS of $0.93 beats by $0.01 .

Revenue of $67.1B (+3.5% Y/Y) beats by $560M .

PBM revenue of $35.7B vs. $35.15B, retail revenue of $22.7B vs. $22.26B and health care benefits revenue of $18.7B vs. $18.53B.

FY20 Guidance:

EPS of $7.35-$7.45 from prior guidance of $7.14-$7.27 vs. $7.23.

Raised GAAP diluted EPS guidance range to $5.60 to $5.70 from $5.16 to $5.29

Raised cash flow from operations guidance range to $12.75 billion to $13.25 billion from $11.0 billion to $11.5 billion

Shares +2% .

