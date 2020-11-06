Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM): Q3 FFO of $0.42 misses by $0.02 .

Revenue of $27.52M (+43.9% Y/Y) beats by $0.57M .

Collected approximately 99.1% of its rent for Q3 and 97.4% in October 2020, which excludes any rent deferment measures granted to tenants.

Same store NOI increased 0.4% on a cash basis.

Reinstated guidance for 2020 with a range of net loss of $0.72 to $0.70 per weighted average common share and unit, FFO of $1.83 to $1.85 per weighted average common share and unit and AFFO of $1.65 to $1.67 per weighted average common share and unit.

Press Release