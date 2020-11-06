There could be more shuffling going on in the casino sector with Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) reportedly prepping to bid for William Hill's (OTCPK:WIMHF) betting shops and other non-U.S. assets. The deal would take place after the closing of the William Hill acquisition by Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR).

Apollo was originally in the mix for a full takeover of William Hill before Caesars Entertainment swooped in.

Caesars could also sell its own U.K. assets as part of the deal.