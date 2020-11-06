Get ready for the latest nonfarm payrolls report

As coronavirus infections surge across the country the latest nonfarm payrolls report will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET, and are expected to have increased by 600K jobs in October.

Anything less than September's 661K could confirm a continuing slowdown in growth, with the pace decelerating every month since June, when the economy added 4.8M jobs.

The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 7.7% in October from 7.9% in September, while average hourly earnings are forecast rising 0.2% after gaining 0.1% last month.

"The risk of renewed shutdowns on the heels of COVID case increases is real and could make for very messy jobs numbers in coming months," RBC Capital Markets economists said in a research note.