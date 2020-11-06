Tencent-backed Kuaishou Technology files for $5B IPO - Bloomberg

Chinese online video startup Kuaishou Technology, the challenger to the domestic version of ByteDance's TikTok, has filed an application for a Hong Kong IPO of $5B, bringing the valuation at around $50B, source Bloomberg.

Kuaishou's reported revenue climbed 48% to ¥25.3B ($3.8B) in H1 2020. Revenue from live streaming amounted to 17.3B in the first six months, after having more than tripled to ¥31.4B last year, from ¥7.9B in 2017.

The company’s monthly active users topped 776M, hosting around 1B live streaming sessions on its application, with a total of 1.63T likes, shares and comments for short videos and live streaming on the platform.

Kuaishou chose to list in Hong Kong as the U.S. government increased its censorship of Chinese firms and especially technology giants.

Despite Ant IPO failure, wave of technology listings continues. Separately, TikTok’s parent ByteDance is in talks to raise capital in a private-equity funding round.

Kuaishou, backed by China’s Tencent Holding, said its total e-commerce gross merchandise volume reached ¥109.6B ($16.6B).

Morgan Stanley, Bank of America China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. are joint sponsors of Kuaishou’s proposed IPO.

The company aims to actively diversify revenue streams through e-commerce business, online games, online knowledge-sharing and other products and services, Kuaishou said.

According to iResearch, average share of mobile internet users’ daily time spent on short video and live streaming ohas increased from 1.7% in 2015 to 15.6% in 2019, and is expected to reach 25.1% by 2025 in China.