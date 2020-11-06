CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Q3 results:

Total revenues: $67,056M (+3.5%); Pharmacy Services: $35,711M (-0.9%); Retail/LTC: $22,725M (+5.9%), Healthcare Benefits: $18,698M (+8.8%).

Net income: $1,219M (-20.3%); non-GAAP net income: $2,181M (-9.4%); EPS: $0.93 (-20.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.66 (-9.8%).

Cash flow ops (9 mo.): $12,298M (+20.4%).

2020 guidance: EPS: $5.60 - 5.70 from $5.16 - 5.29; non-GAAP EPS: $7.35 - 7.45 from $7.14 - 7.27; cash flow ops: $12.75B - 13.25B from $11.0B - 11.5B. Consensus: EPS of $7.23 on revenues of $266.9B.

SA Authors are Bullish.

Shares up 2% premarket on light volume.

CVS Health EPS beats by $0.32, beats on revenue