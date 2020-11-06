Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is a big mover in early trading after positive news from China and Wall Street.

Wells Fargo moves to an Equal-weight rating on Farfetch after having an Underweight rating in place. Wells was one of the few Wall Street bears on Farfetch.

"Simply put, FTCH has performed significantly better than we expected since COVID hit for many reasons which we dig into below (both their fundamental business as well as their prospects). Helping illustrate that point, yesterday (11/5) FTCH announced a new JV in China with local e-commerce giant Alibaba and luxury-industry heavyweight Richemont – creating a global strategic partnership to provide luxury brands with enhanced access to the China market."

"Given the strong performance of FTCH shares (+300% YTD vs. SPX +9%), the “easy money” seems to have been made already, so we’re just making a one-step upgrade to EW."

Wells says its financial forecasts on Farfetch are unchanged, but is boosting its price target all the way to $42 from $20 based on 3.0x FY22 GMV estimate.

Also in the mix today, Richemont confirmed a deal with Alibaba and Farfetch to sell luxury goods in China.