Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) reports revenue ($2.25B vs. $2.22B consensus) and adjusted EBITDA ($327M vs. $239M consensus) above expectations.

Comparable system RevPAR globally fell 65.9% Y/Y during the quarter.

CEO update: "While COVID-19 is still significantly impacting our business, our results for Q3 showed continued improvement in demand trends around the world. Worldwide RevPAR1 declined 66% in the quarter, a nearly 19-percentage point improvement from the decline in Q2. Greater China continues to lead the recovery and demonstrates the resiliency of travel demand, with Q3 occupancy of 61% and RevPAR recovering to down 26%, a 35-percentage point improvement compared to the decline in Q2. Q3 occupancy at our hotels in North America reached 37%, nearly double occupancy in Q2, primarily driven by leisure, drive-to demand, with business and group recovering more slowly. Globally, 94% of our hotels are now open and welcoming guests."

Marriott didn't issue any formal guidance with its earnings report.

Shares of Marriott are down 0.64% premarket to $100.26.

