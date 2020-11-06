Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) acquires a majority stake in Manna Pro Products, a maker of specialty pet care products, from investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Capital Products.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Equity capital for the investment will come from Carlyle Partners VII, an $18.5B fund that makes majority and strategic minority investments primarily in the U.S. in targeted industries, including Consumer, Media, & Retail.

“Strong execution and enduring category tailwinds are driving exceptional growth for Manna Pro, and we believe there is meaningful runway for continued expansion, both domestically and internationally,” said Jay Sammons, Carlyle’s head of Global Consumer, Media & Retail.