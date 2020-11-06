Hillrom (NYSE:HRC) fiscal Q4 results:

Net revenues: $705.3M (-9.9%); products sales & service: $624.1M (-12.6%).

Net income: $42.4M (+52.0%); EPS: $0.63 (+53.7%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.17 (-30.8%).

Cash flow ops (FY): $481.7M (+20.0%).

Fiscal Q1 guidance: Decline in revenue of 3 - 5%; non-GAAP EPS: $1.05 - 1.10.

Fiscal 2021 guidance: Decline in revenue of 3 - 5%; non-GAAP EPS: $5.25 - 5.45; cash flow ops: $370M - 400M.

Exit from Surgical Solutions international OEM business expected before year-end.

Continuing to advance "connected care" strategy. New products generated $570M in sales during the fiscal year, many used to support COVID-19 treatment.

