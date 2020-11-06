Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has announced today positive results from a Phase 3 study evaluating efficacy and safety of tofacitinib in adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS), is a rare type of arthritis affecting the spine. Data will be presented on Monday, at the American College of Rheumatology/ Association of Rheumatology Professionals Annual Meeting.

The 270-subject study met its primary and key secondary endpoint of Assessment in SpondyloArthritis International Society (ASAS) 20 and 40 response, respectively, compared to placebo. ASAS is a scale used to define improvement or response to treatment.

At week 16, 56.4% of patients in tofacitinib arm achieved an ASAS20 response, versus 29.4% in placebo. Also, 40.6% patients achieved the ASAS40 response, with tofacitinib versus placebo (12.5%).

The most common adverse events were upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, diarrhea, alanine aminotransferase increased, arthralgia and headache.

The FDA has accepted Pfizer’s marketing application for tofacitinib in AS indication, with agency date in Q2 2021.