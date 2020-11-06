Hershey stocks up on earnings topper, reinstates FY2020 outlook
Nov. 06, 2020 7:27 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY)HSYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hershey (NYSE:HSY) +1.7% premarket, reports organic sales growth of 3.8%, above consensus of 2.5% in Q3. Price realization was a 2.9 point benefit and volume growth was a 0.9 point benefit, both driven by strength in the North America segment.
- The net impact of acquisitions and divestitures on net sales was a 0.8 point benefit, while foreign currency exchange was a 0.6 point headwind.
- Segment sales: North America: $2.01B (+6.3%); International & other: $205.7M (-14.4%).
- Adjusted gross margin rate +60 bps to 45.4% vs. consensus of 45.3%, driven by pricing gains.
- Adjusted operating margin rate improved 220 bps to 24.5 vs. consensus of 23.1%.
- "We had a strong third quarter, with accelerated reported net sales growth of 4%, adjusted diluted EPS growth of more than 15% and confectionery share gains across markets, including an almost 190 basis point gain in the U.S. Our core U.S. business remains healthy as consumers reach for small treats during the pandemic, and our decision to lean into Halloween ahead of the season supported consumers' desire to find new and creative ways to celebrate safely. We also saw sequential improvement in the areas of our business hit hardest by COVID-19, including our international markets, owned retail locations and food service business," said Michele Buck, The Hershey Company President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are continuing to focus on executing with excellence, investing in the business, and advancing our strategic priorities to deliver a strong fourth quarter and position us well for 2021."
- FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: +1% Y/Y vs. consensus of -0.02%; Diluted EPS: $6.03-$6.11; Adjusted EPS: $6.18-$6.24 vs. consensus of $6.03.
- Hershey shares have grown ~10% over the past six months.
- Previously: Hershey EPS beats by $0.14, beats on revenue (Nov. 6)