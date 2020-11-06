BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) updates guidance alongside its Q3 report.

The e-commerce company expects Q4 revenue $38.3M to $38.7M vs. $37.4M consensus and a non-GAAP operating loss between -$10.4M to -$10.1M vs. -$10.2M consensus.

For FY20, BigCommerce guides for revenue of $147.5M to 147.9M vs. $143.3M consensus vs. prior guidance for $142.5M to $143.3M and a non-GAAP operating loss between -$29.9M to -$29.6M vs. -$33.2M consensus.

CEO update: "As we head into the busiest time of year for retail, we remain focused on providing our merchants the technology, partnerships and resources they need to usher in a successful holiday sales season."

Shares of BigCommerce are down 0.07% premarket to $85.28.

