CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) names veteran insurance executive Karen Lynch as its next president & CEO effective February 1 2021, when current chief Larry Merlo retires. Merlo has run the company for a decade.

Lynch came to CVS along with Aetna, and she's currently an EVP (with CVS) and president of Aetna.

Merlo will continue on the board until the next annual meeting in May.

CVS earlier released its Q3 earnings results, and shares are up 2.8% premarket.

Investors will surely be interested in seeing what plans Lynch has for boosting the company's stock price. Under competitive threat from Amazon, among others, it's been a rough patch for pharmacy players. CVS has bested Walgreen's over the past five years, but lags UnitedHealth and the S&P 500 by a mile.