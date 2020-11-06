Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) says it reached an agreement to purchase gold and silver from Caldas Gold's (OTCQX:ALLXF) Marmato mine in Colombia.

Wheaton says it will buy 6.5% of the mine's gold production and 100% of the silver production until 190K oz. of gold and 2.15M oz. of silver have been delivered, then 3.25% of the gold production and 50% of the silver production for the remaining life of mine.

The company agrees to pay $110M in cash, plus payments equal to 18% of the spot gold and silver price, which will be increased later to a 22% rate.

In a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha, Taylor Dart says Wheaton is "on track for an earnings breakout year."