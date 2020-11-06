Ventas (NYSE:VTR) resident move-ins exceeded move-outs in its senior housing portfolio in October, however Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro adds, "recent clinical and economic trends remain dynamic and highly uncertain and will continue to affect our Senior Housing Operating Portfolio results."

VTR shares fall 1.8% in premarket trading.

Q3 normalized FFO per share of 75 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 71 cents and declined from 77 cents in Q2 and 96 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 total revenue of $918.9M exceeds the average analyst estimate of $891.6M; declines from $943.2M in Q2 and $9833.2M a year ago.

In line with the company's expectations, Q3 senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") same-store pool (395 assets) cash net operating income of $109M was stable vs. the prior quarter.

September SHOP average occupancy was 79.6%, down from 80.9% in June and 30 basis points lower than August average occupancy.

After Q3 end, October SHOP resident move-ins exceeded move-outs, netting almost 100 incremental residents.

As for the triple-net ("NNN") portfolio, substantially all expected Q3 and October 2020 rent due has been paid by tenants.

Ventas has received 99% of Q3 and October contractual rent from office portfolio tenants.

Q3 adjusted same-store cash NOI declined 17.9% Y/Y on constant currency basis.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

