GM unveils new plans for China including more imports
Nov. 06, 2020 7:41 AM ET General Motors Company (GM)
- General Motors (NYSE:GM) plans to go big in China with a plan to sell full-size sport-utility vehicle models in China for the first time, according to a Reuters exclusive.
- In a change of strategy, GM is also looking to import more models into its product lineup. The automaker is looking to sell the Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Cadillac Escalade and the GMC Yukon Denali. The sale of the Denali would be the first in the nation under the GMC nameplate.
- "We are looking into a variety of market sales plans for these vehicles, including online sales, leasing and others," says GM's China chief Julian Blissett.
- Shares of GM are down 0.13% premarket to $37.09. GM has had a good week after strong Q3 results.