Azul (NYSE:AZUL) reports October passenger traffic fell 45.2% Y/Y and rose 41% M/M to 1.462B revenue passenger kilometers.

Domestic traffic -36.1% Y/Y and +41.3% M/M; International traffic -80.3% Y/Y and +38% M/M.

Capacity down 41.8% Y/Y and +42.6% M/M to 1.844B available seat kilometers, -33.5% Y/Y domestic and -74.3% Y/Y international capacity.

Load factor decreased 490 bps Y/Y and -90 bps M/M to 79.3%.

Domestic load factor squeezed 320 bps Y/Y to 80.7% and international load factor -2,010 bps Y/Y to 65.3%.

“The domestic demand recovery in Brazil continues to be one of the fastest in the world. São Paulo is in phase “Green” in its COVID-19 response and we are entering the peak summer months for domestic travel. Our domestic traffic is very strong and we remain true to our network strategy by being the only carrier in more than 70% of the routes we fly. We are optimistic in the recovery trends for the coming months”, said John Rodgerson, Azul’s CEO.