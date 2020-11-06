ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) shares are up slightly pre-market as Q3 beats on the top and bottom line were joined by strong subscriber numbers and a notable Q/Q ad revenue improvement.

Pandemic-driven streaming strength: Domestic subscribers were up 72% Y/Y to 17.9M with Pluto TV domestic MAUs +57% to 28.4M. The company's target was 18M paid subscribers by the end of the year.

Domestic streaming and digital video revenue was up 56% to $636M, driven by the 78% growth in subscription streaming revenue.

The company will debut the rebranded Paramount+ streaming service in early 2021.

Ad revenue improved sequentially to a 6% Y/Y decline at $2.18B. TV Entertainment ads were down only 1% after the 27% drop last quarter. Cable Networks were down 11% after the 26% decline.

Content licensing dropped 33% and theatrical sales were immaterial due to the continuing pandemic headwinds.

Press release.

Previously: ViacomCBS EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Nov. 06 2020)