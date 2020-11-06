Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) shares are up 11% pre-market on record fiscal Q1 top and bottom lines with revenue of $473.5M (+47%, $159.22M above consensus) and $2.47 EPS ($1.02 above consensus).

The company attributes the strength to an increase in online D2C sales and higher sales to its distributors.

Gross profit was 48.2% vs. 46.8% in last year's quarter and flat on the quarter.

COVID=19 update: "In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, we continued to experience a disruption in our supply chain as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This disruption impacted our suppliers' ability to manufacture or provide key components and services and as a result we have incurred, and we continue to incur, additional costs to expedite deliveries of components and services. While our ability to procure components and services has improved during the quarter, the disruptions in our supply chain have not been fully remediated and the effects, if any, of the COVID-19 pandemic may not be fully reflected in the Company's financial results until future periods."

