While Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Q3 results reflect Y/Y declines from its retail operations and LP investments, partly due to the impact of COVID-19, it saw improvement through the quarter.

“We saw consistent improvement in our operations over the course of the third quarter and, while there may be temporary setbacks as different regions reach different stages of recovery, we are confident that the worst of the economic shutdown is now behind us,” said CEO Brian Kingston.

Q3 FFO and realized gains per unit of 16 cents decline from 34 cents in the year-ago period.

Q3 core office business generated company FFO of $141M vs. $137M in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 core retail CFFO of $97M vs. $173M a year ago, impacted by decline in mall revenue, fee income and an increase in credit loss reserves.

Q3 LP investments CFFO and realized gains of $26M decreased from $74M in the year-ago quarter; results were hurt by Y/Y decrease in earnings from its hospitality investments of $38M due to hotel closures and travel restrictions, as well as a decrease in contributions from its multifamily business as Brookfield sold properties last year.

