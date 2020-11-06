The German government has approved an order for 38 Eurofighter jets from Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY, OTCPK:EADSF) and its partners for the country's air force, valued at ~€5.5B ($6.48B), the defense ministry says.

The jets will be delivered starting in 2025, with the last jet of the tranche planned for delivery in 2030.

The deal is part of Germany's long-term plan to acquire up to 93 Eurofighter jets along with 45 F-18s from Boeing.

In a bullish report published recently on Seeking Alpha, Chetan Woodun says Airbus seems better positioned than Boeing for a recovery due to its smaller planes with no adverse track record.