Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) is down sharply in early trading despite topping Q3 estimates and setting guidance ahead of expectations.

The company expects full-year revenue of $705M to $735M vs. $710M consensus and EPS of $10.35 to $11.35 vs. $7.91 consensus. The new revenue guidance is ahead of the $650M to $725M outlook issued in August.

Shares of STMP are down 8.49% premarket to $232.00. The drop cuts into what has been a +200% YTD gain.

Previously: Stamps.com EPS beats by $2.37, beats on revenue