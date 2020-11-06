Service Properties (NASDAQ:SVC) amends its credit agreement that covers its $1.0B revolving credit facility and $400.0M term loan to waive all existing financial covenants through July 15, 2022.

In connection with the amended credit agreement, SVC repaid its $400.0M term loan on Nov. 5, 2020 using undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility.

Other terms of the agreement include:

SVC has pledged certain additional equity interests of subsidiaries owning properties with an undepreciated book value of, together with the existing pledged equity interests, $1.8B as of Sept. 30, 2020;