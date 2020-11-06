Service Properties (NASDAQ:SVC) amends its credit agreement that covers its $1.0B revolving credit facility and $400.0M term loan to waive all existing financial covenants through July 15, 2022.
In connection with the amended credit agreement, SVC repaid its $400.0M term loan on Nov. 5, 2020 using undrawn amounts under its revolving credit facility.
Other terms of the agreement include:
SVC has pledged certain additional equity interests of subsidiaries owning properties with an undepreciated book value of, together with the existing pledged equity interests, $1.8B as of Sept. 30, 2020;
Following the closing of the amendment, SVC will provide first mortgage liens on 74 properties owned by the pledging subsidiaries to secure its obligations under the credit agreement.
SVC can fund up to $250.0M of capex per year and up to $50.0M of certain other investments per year;
Interest rate premium over LIBOR under SVC's revolving credit facility increased by 30 basis points;
Certain covenants and restrictions on distributions to common shareholders, share repurchases, incurring indebtedness and acquiring real property (in each case subject to various exceptions), and the minimum liquidity requirement of $125.0M, will remain in place during the new waiver period; and
SVC is generally required to apply net cash proceeds from the disposition of assets, capital market transactions, and debt refinancings to the repayment of outstanding loans under the credit agreement and then to other debt maturities.
See SVC's long-term debt over the past 11 quarters:
