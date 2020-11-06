Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) moves slightly higher in early trading after sailing past FQ1 revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates on a unit growth decline of 5.3%.

For the full year, the company guides for revenue of +20% and adjusted EBITDA margins to approach 20%.

CEO outlook: "In recent weeks, we have seen tightening within our supply chain for raw materials, parts and components. However, as was reflected in lower unit volumes for our first fiscal quarter, we had already begun managing our production levels in anticipation of supply chain constraints and to adjust for the rapid introduction of new models and the plant expansions at Cobalt and Pursuit... Notwithstanding the decrease in unit volume in Q1, we remain incredibly optimistic as we move forward in FY21, given record low inventories and sustained retail demand. We believe we will deliver strong full year revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margins, and are well-positioned to further deliver value for our shareholders."

Previously: Malibu Boats EPS beats by $0.25, beats on revenue