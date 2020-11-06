Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Q3 results:

Revenues: $36.9M, resulting from sales of Oxbryta, driven by underlying patient demand, as well as good payer coverage.

Q3 results compares to $31.5M in Q2, and represents a $4.8M or 17% sequential increase.

The company recorded more than 1,000 new prescriptions of Oxbryta in the quarter, despite a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases.

Net loss: ($59.9M) (+7.1%); loss/share: ($0.97) (+9.3%).

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $535.2M on September 30, compared with $695M as on December 31, 2019.

In Europe, GBT is on track to submit by mid-2021, a marketing authorization application for Oxbryta to treat hemolytic anemia in SCD patients 12 and older.

The company also remains on track to submit an NDA seeking to expand FDA level for Oxbryta to include children as young as four by mid-2021.

Raymond James downgraded GBT to Market Perform from Outperform on questions if the sickle cell disease drug Oxbryta will be able to achieve “blockbuster status” of at least $1B in annual revenue. Q2’s “robust” sales growth was largely driven by new prescriptions that originated in Q1.

“GBT shares will be range-bound until there are encouraging signals that Oxbryta’s growth trajectory is recovering to pre-Covid levels”, analyst Danielle Brill wrote.

While Quant Rating is Neutral, Wall Street Analyst Rating is Bullish with price target of $103.31. The share is currently trading at $60.31.

Also, see below company's pipeline development addressing patient needs in SCD.:

Shares down 32% premarket.

