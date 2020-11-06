Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) craters 58% in premarket in reaction to vebicorvir data from Phase 2 extension (211) study, which failed to achieve meaningful sustained virologic response (SVR) rates in patients with chronic HBV infection. 39 of 41 patients have now relapsed.

The study was exploring whether SVR could be achieved after discontinuing therapy in virologically-suppressed patients who had received at least 12-18 months of combination treatment with vebicorvir and a nucleos(t)ide analogue reverse transcriptase inhibitor (NrtI).

The company said vebicorvir Phase 3 program with Beigene remains on track to initiate in China in H1 2021 for chronic suppressive therapy.

In parallel, it continues to advance second and third core inhibitor candidates. Enrollment and dosing are underway in Phase 2 trial of ABI-H2158 for chronic HBV infection and Phase 1 study of ABI-H3733 in healthy volunteers.

Additionally, in 1H of 2021, Assembly plans to commence triple combination Phase 2 trials with VBR’s core inhibitor with NrtI and an RNAi therapeutic from Arbutus and, separately, with interferon.