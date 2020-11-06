Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) shares are down 4.2% pre-market despite yesterday's Q3 beats on the top and bottom lines, which isn't the first DBX pullback after positive earnings.

Investors could be reacting to the deceleration of revenue and total ARR. Revenue was up 14% in Q3 vs. 16% in Q2 and 18% in Q1.

Total ARR was up 12% Y/Y to $1.98B in Q3 vs. 17% growth in Q2 and 16% in Q1.

Q3 paid users were up 9% to 15.25M vs. the 15.15M consensus.

Gross margin was 80% compared to 76.7% in last year's quarter. Operating margin was 23% vs. 13.1%.

Cash from operating activities totaled $200.9M with $187M FCF.

On the earnings call, Dropbox provided Q4 guidance with $497-499M in revenue (consensus: $494.09M) and operating margin of 22-2.5%.

For FY20, the company sees $1.907-1.909B in revenue (prior: $1.891-1.901B, consensus: $1.89B) and $480-490M in FCF, raised from the prior $465-475M.

Press release.

Previously: Dropbox EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Nov. 05 2020)

Deeper dive: Dropbox Q3 earnings call transcript.