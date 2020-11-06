Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) has acquired ShipTrack for up-front cash consideration of $C25M, plus potential performance-based consideration based on certain revenue-targets over the first two years post-acquisition.

Headquartered in Canada, ShipTrack provides cloud-based mobile resource management and shipment tracking solutions, helping customers automate dispatch, updates on shipment status and estimated time of arrival (ETA) and eliminate paper-based delivery processes.

“We believe there is a permanent shift in buying preferences underway that will continue to see an increasing number of goods being bought online,” said Edward J. Ryan, Descartes’ CEO. “Descartes continues to invest in our e-commerce capabilities to make sure that our customers, large and small, can fulfil orders and meet delivery commitments efficiently. ShipTrack complements this strategy, and, when combined with our advanced Routing, Mobile and Telematics suite of solutions, fills a gap in the market. We’re looking forward to working with the ShipTrack customers, partners and team of domain experts to help the final-mile carrier community capitalize on these changing market dynamics.”