UBS upgraded Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral.

The firm is the latest to take note of the solid growth trends for the Fisher-Price and American Girl brands.

"We see room for consensus EPS to move up +40% higher for Q4′20/2021 driven by 1) solid Q4′20 holiday demand and clean inventories entering 2021; and 2) growth in Fisher-Price and American Girl, combined around 30% of Mattel’s top line. 3) stronger entertainment calendar with easier YOY shipment comparisons."

Shares of Mattel are up 1.46% premarket to $14.55.

The 10-year chart of Mattel's fight to return to revenue growth.