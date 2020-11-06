After yesterday's fiscal Q2 results, JPMorgan downgrades New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) from Neutral to Underweight and drops the price target from $61 to $59.
The firm says the consumption-based pricing model headwinds "created a bigger than anticipated impact on financials."
JPMorgan expects the near-term pressures from the change to take "several quarters longer before showing the needed improvement."
Context: New Relic reported Q2 results that narrowly beat on the top line with 14% Y/Y growth to $166M. The company reported an unexpected loss per share of $0.07, which was $0.08 below consensus.
New Relic shares are down 14% pre-market to $56.
