The megacaps are retreating before the bell, unsurprisingly, after the recent rally.

The SDPR Communications Services Sector ETF (XLC, -0.8% ) is down premarket and was the worst performer of the megacap home sectors yesterday, just behind the SDPR Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (XLY, -0.7% ), but still up 1.93%.

A lot of that had to do with Alphabet (GOOGL, -1.2% ) lagging the other Fab 5 with a gain of less than 1% yesterday. The other four added at least 2.5%. The difference with Alphabet is that it avoided the post-earnings damage of the other megacaps last week.

The stock is up nearly 17% since its recent low last Wednesday, just before it reported quarterly results.

From a technical perspective, Google’s parent just moved into oversold territory yesterday as its relative strength index.

But with Google and Facebook’s retreat of more than 1% each this morning having their outsize influence on XLC, the rest of the sector is reacting to earnings.

News Corp. (NWS, +8.5% ) is leading after it beat fiscal Q1 earnings and revenue expectations.

NWS crossed above its 100-day simple moving average yesterday, which it had fallen below last week. with a 4% jump. With this strong premarket gain will vault over its 50-day SMA, which it has been below for six weeks.

Shares are down 3% for the month, but up more than 70% from their pandemic low in March.

There’s push-and-pull in the videogame sector. Take Two Interactive (TTWO, +3.3% ) is climbing after it topped bookings expectations and raised holiday guidance. Electronic Arts (EA, -8%) after it missed booking forecasts and also fell short on bookings guidance.

Sector Watch

Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) are worth watching again after a strong day yesterday, as well as cyclicals overall.

Yesterday rates managed to arrest their post-Election Day slide. Today they are gaining ground after a very strong October employment report that saw the jobless rate drop a full percentage point.

The 10-year Treasury yield is back up to 0.79%, up about 3 basis points. That’s right at the 20-day moving average.