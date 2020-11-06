Solar Senior Capital trades high pre-market on 100% performing Q3 portfolio

  • "SUNS portfolio continued to perform extremely well in Q3 reflecting our focus on first lien senior secured cash flow loans and asset-based loans in our niche specialty finance verticals. At Sept. 30, 2020, 100% of our investments were performing and their improved valuations drove a 2% increase in our Net Asset Value per share over the prior quarter," Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) +3.5% PM, Co-CEO Michael Gross commented.
  • During the quarter, the company had total originations of $40.3M and repayments of $55.8M leading to a net portfolio reduction of $15.5M to the comprehensive portfolio.
  • Comprehensive investment portfolio fair value stands at $521.6M with 206 portfolio companies and average issuer exposure of $2.5M; net assets stands at $253.4M with NAV/share of 15.79.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2020, 98.4% of the comprehensive portfolio was invested in first lien senior secured cash flow and asset-based loans and 1.5% in second lien senior secured cash flow loans, and less than 0.1% is in equity.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2020, the company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.52x.
  • As of Sept. 30, 2020, Solar Senior had unfunded revolver commitments of ~$4.1M that can be fully drawn by the borrowers.
  • The company expects portfolio growth in the upcoming quarters from a growing pipeline of first lien cash flow and asset-based loan investments.
  • Also Read: Solar Senior Capital: 9% Covered Yield With A 14% Discount To NAV on Seeking Alpha
  • Previously: Solar Senior Capital NII beats by $0.06, misses on total investment income (Nov.5)
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.