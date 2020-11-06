Solar Senior Capital trades high pre-market on 100% performing Q3 portfolio
Nov. 06, 2020
- "SUNS portfolio continued to perform extremely well in Q3 reflecting our focus on first lien senior secured cash flow loans and asset-based loans in our niche specialty finance verticals. At Sept. 30, 2020, 100% of our investments were performing and their improved valuations drove a 2% increase in our Net Asset Value per share over the prior quarter," Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) +3.5% PM, Co-CEO Michael Gross commented.
- During the quarter, the company had total originations of $40.3M and repayments of $55.8M leading to a net portfolio reduction of $15.5M to the comprehensive portfolio.
- Comprehensive investment portfolio fair value stands at $521.6M with 206 portfolio companies and average issuer exposure of $2.5M; net assets stands at $253.4M with NAV/share of 15.79.
- As of Sept. 30, 2020, 98.4% of the comprehensive portfolio was invested in first lien senior secured cash flow and asset-based loans and 1.5% in second lien senior secured cash flow loans, and less than 0.1% is in equity.
- As of Sept. 30, 2020, the company's net debt to equity ratio was 0.52x.
- As of Sept. 30, 2020, Solar Senior had unfunded revolver commitments of ~$4.1M that can be fully drawn by the borrowers.
- The company expects portfolio growth in the upcoming quarters from a growing pipeline of first lien cash flow and asset-based loan investments.
