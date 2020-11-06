Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) announces preliminary results from a Phase 1b open-label dose-escalation study, EQUATE, evaluating lead candidate itolizumab for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) in a first-line setting, a Fast Track- and Orphan Drug-tagged indication in the U.S.
The overall response rate across the first three dose cohorts was 80% (n=8/10), including seven complete responders (the other achieved a very good partial response), by day 29. Most complete responses occurred within 15 days.
The response rate was 100% in cohort 3.
No new safety signals were observed.
Topline data should be available in H1 2021.
The company previously announced interim results from EQUATE three months ago.
Itolizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to an immune checkpoint receptor called CD6 that plays a key role in a wide range of immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Shares up 4% premarket on increased volume.