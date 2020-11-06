Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) trades lower as investors weigh some of the supply and wait time concerns highlighted by the company.

JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth makes the point that perhaps too much demand isn't the worst problem to have.

"Indeed, PTON’s customer experience has suffered in the interim, but we also believe the company has experienced a perfect storm of sorts w/much higher-than-expected demand for the new Bike+, port congestion, warehouse closures related to COVID-19, & both West Coast fires & hurricanes. Strong demand for Bike+ is a good problem to have, & we believe both PTON-owned Tonic & 3P partner Rexon are focused on ramping production, w/Tonic’s Shin Ji facility in Taiwan coming online soon & ultimately capable of 1.5M units/yr."

Anmuth thinks the dislocation creates an opportunity and the firm is recommending buying on any pullback in shares. JP reiterates its Overweight rating and increase its PT to $145.

Peloton also caught price target hikes from JMP (new $142 PT) and Evercore ISI (new $150 PT).

Shares of Peloton are down 3.33% premarket to $122.42.

Dig into Peloton's sizzling Q3 numbers