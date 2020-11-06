TELUS (NYSE:TU) Q3 results show consolidated operating revenue of $4B, increased by 7.7% Y/Y.

Total revenue of C$3.98B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by C$150M .

EBITDA decreased by 3.1% to C$1.4B, while Adjusted EBITDA was down 0.6%.

Company added 285,000 new wireless, internet, TV and security customers, up 27,000 over last year.

Free cash flow of $161M.

Net income of C$321M decreased by 27%.

Non-GAAP EPS of C$0.28 misses by C$0.03 ; GAAP EPS of C$0.24 misses by C$0.05.

Estimated Q4 revenue of $2.88B, and EPS of $0.23.

“TELUS once again achieved strong operational and financial results in the third quarter, characterized by excellent execution, resulting in industry-leading and record high customer growth of over 277,000 net new additions. This accomplishment, realized against the backdrop of an unprecedented operating environment as a result of the global pandemic, reflects the effectiveness of our world-leading performance culture, underpinned by our highly engaged team. TELUS’ recent recognition as the highest ranking Canadian organization on Forbes’ World’s Best Employers ranking is a testament to the skill, passion and grit of our high-performing team around the world.” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO.

