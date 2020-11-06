Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF) announces asset divestures in Maryland for $31.5M.

It includes: Sale of Curaleaf's interests in HMS cultivation and processor to TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF) at $27.5M, payable in cash ($25M) and notes ($2.5M); and Completion of sale of Cumberland, MD processor for $4M.

The company says this HMS transaction will allow to move ahead with its proposed acquisition of Maryland Compassionate Care and Wellness; closing remains subject to regulatory approvals.

"The asset sales we announce today will allow us to optimize Curaleaf's vertically integrated presence in Maryland within the regulation which limits operators to a single grow and single processor. Overall, the Maryland market continues to see impressive growth with over 115,000 certified cannabis patients," says CEO Joseph Lusardi.

Stock up 2.08% in premarket action.

