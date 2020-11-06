B. Riley Securities boosts its price target to Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) to $33 from $30 after the company's strong earnings report.

Analyst Eric Wold: "We remain confident that the spike in demand stemming from the COVID-19 'stay-at-home' environment could prove more than fleeting and create an elevated demand base. We are increasing our estimates on an expectation of stronger sales along with the contribution from Remington—and expect the balance sheet deleveraging story playing out could provide additional opportunities for tuck-in acquisitions over the next 12-18 months."

B. Riley keeps a Buy rating on Vista.

Shares of Vista are down 0.95% premarket to $22.01.

